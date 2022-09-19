Audacy Inc. (AUD) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 3.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.07M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.45% during that session. The AUD stock price is -861.9% off its 52-week high price of $4.04 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 767.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Audacy Inc. (AUD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

Sporting 5.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the AUD stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 21.96%. Year-to-date, Audacy Inc. shares have moved -83.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) have changed -38.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -376.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 100.0% from current levels.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Audacy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 14.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 350.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $323.52 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $344.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.20% over the past 5 years.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.23% with a share float percentage of 65.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Audacy Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 12.22 million shares worth more than $35.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.34 million and represent 6.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $8.66 million while later fund manager owns 2.68 million shares of worth $2.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.