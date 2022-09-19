An In-Depth Look At Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 6.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $24.23 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 3.95% during that session. The RYTM stock price is -27.86% off its 52-week high price of $30.98 and 87.45% above the 52-week low of $3.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.95.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Sporting 3.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the RYTM stock price touched $24.23 or saw a rise of 21.79%. Year-to-date, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 142.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have changed 0.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.97% from current levels.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 125.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -172.86%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.70% and -45.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 672.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.58 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $274k and $930k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 841.60% for the current quarter and 414.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 53.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.00%.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.98% with a share float percentage of 100.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 6.29 million shares worth more than $72.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Primecap Management Company held 12.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 5.07 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.35 million and represent 10.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.53% shares in the company for having 4.8 million shares of worth $30.07 million while later fund manager owns 3.95 million shares of worth $24.74 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.84% of company’s outstanding stock.