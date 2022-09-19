Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.80M, closed the last trade at $4.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -12.43% during that session. The ALLK stock price is -2364.41% off its 52-week high price of $112.87 and 44.54% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Sporting -12.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the ALLK stock price touched $4.58 or saw a rise of 14.55%. Year-to-date, Allakos Inc. shares have moved -53.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have changed 32.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allakos Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.76%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.60% and 35.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -61.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.50%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.61% with a share float percentage of 90.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allakos Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rivervest Venture Management LLC with over 4.89 million shares worth more than $27.86 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Rivervest Venture Management LLC held 8.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.6 million and represent 5.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $5.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $1.96 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.