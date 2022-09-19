Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -1.92% Stock Price Decline

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $996.83M, closed the last trade at $26.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -1.92% during that session. The AKRO stock price is -14.45% off its 52-week high price of $29.78 and 71.1% above the 52-week low of $7.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Sporting -1.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the AKRO stock price touched $26.02 or saw a rise of 12.63%. Year-to-date, Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 23.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 122.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have changed 108.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -138.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.3% from current levels.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.23%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.60% and -31.40% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -14.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.60%.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.10% with a share float percentage of 112.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akero Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Skorpios Trust with over 4.91 million shares worth more than $69.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Skorpios Trust held 14.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.8 million and represent 9.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 1.09 million shares of worth $15.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $13.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.