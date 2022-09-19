AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -6.40% Fall

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $175.50M, closed the last trade at $1.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -6.40% during that session. The ADTH stock price is -526.32% off its 52-week high price of $11.90 and -0.53% below the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 337.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

Sporting -6.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the ADTH stock price touched $1.90 or saw a rise of 22.24%. Year-to-date, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. shares have moved -67.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) have changed -31.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -163.16% from current levels.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 350.00%, compared to 8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.70% and 133.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.56 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.40% with a share float percentage of 84.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Corbin Capital Partners, LP with over 3.71 million shares worth more than $7.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Corbin Capital Partners, LP held 4.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.85 million and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $1.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $1.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.