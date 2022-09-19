Absci Corporation (ABSI) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $371.40M, closed the last trade at $3.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -8.25% during that session. The ABSI stock price is -393.73% off its 52-week high price of $18.12 and 20.16% above the 52-week low of $2.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 637.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Absci Corporation (ABSI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Sporting -8.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the ABSI stock price touched $3.67 or saw a rise of 16.78%. Year-to-date, Absci Corporation shares have moved -55.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) have changed -15.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -662.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.63% from current levels.

Absci Corporation (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Absci Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.15%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.20% and 10.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.87 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.01 million and $1.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.00% for the current quarter and 212.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -279.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.50%.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.08% with a share float percentage of 67.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Absci Corporation having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.93 million shares worth more than $51.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 8.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.47 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 4.29 million shares of worth $15.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $4.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.