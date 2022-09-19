A Detailed Analysis Of Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $404.10M, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The CRGE stock price is -340.63% off its 52-week high price of $8.46 and -1.04% below the 52-week low of $1.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Sporting -1.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the CRGE stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 15.42%. Year-to-date, Charge Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -45.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) have changed -38.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from current levels.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.15% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $174 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $167 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.80% with a share float percentage of 33.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Charge Enterprises Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arena Investors LP with over 7.2 million shares worth more than $13.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Arena Investors LP held 3.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.69 million and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 2.84 million shares of worth $5.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.3 million shares of worth $4.43 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.