A Detailed Analysis Of Allego N.V. (ALLG)

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the last trade at $5.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.82% during that session. The ALLG stock price is -391.19% off its 52-week high price of $28.44 and 42.14% above the 52-week low of $3.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 405.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allego N.V. (ALLG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Sporting -3.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the ALLG stock price touched $5.79 or saw a rise of 7.51%. Year-to-date, Allego N.V. shares have moved -41.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) have changed 23.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -176.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.71% from current levels.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allego N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.90%, compared to 8.90% for the industry.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.74% with a share float percentage of 97.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allego N.V. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. with over 18.1 million shares worth more than $273.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. held 6.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palantir Technologies Inc., with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.24 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.