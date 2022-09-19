-0.65 Fall Turns Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $316.39M, closed the last trade at $4.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The ZVIA stock price is -203.93% off its 52-week high price of $13.92 and 59.39% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 196.62K shares.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) trade information

Sporting -0.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/16/22 when the ZVIA stock price touched $4.58 or saw a rise of 11.07%. Year-to-date, Zevia PBC shares have moved -35.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have changed -11.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zevia PBC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -211.83%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.30% and -8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.17 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $52.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ZVIA Dividends

Zevia PBC is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.48% with a share float percentage of 90.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zevia PBC having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 22.02 million shares worth more than $100.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 56.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 1.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.81 million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $4.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $1.32 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.