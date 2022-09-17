Will Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.63% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FAMI share is $13.25, that puts it down -1740.28 from that peak though still a striking -5.56% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $15.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 715.36K shares over the past three months.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) registered a -5.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.63% in intraday trading to $0.72 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.31%, and it has moved by -38.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.96%. The short interest in Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 0.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.30%. While earnings are projected to return -65.50% in 2022.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Farmmi Inc. insiders own 1.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.99%, with the float percentage being 1.00%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 64142.0 shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46504.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value.