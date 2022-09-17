Why Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BOLT share is $16.57, that puts it down -841.48 from that peak though still a striking 21.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.39. The company’s market capitalization is $66.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 221.33K shares over the past three months.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. BOLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.76% in intraday trading to $1.76 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.56%, and it has moved by -13.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.75%. The short interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.40, which implies an increase of 72.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, BOLT is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -127.27% off the low.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shares have gone down -42.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.24% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.30% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 88.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $370k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $370k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -77.70% in 2022.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.36%, with the float percentage being 78.54%. Novo Holdings A/S is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.5 million shares (or 12.02% of all shares), a total value of $12.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 million.