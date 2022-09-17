What To Expect As The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) Delivers An -43.74% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.36% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the LOVE share is $87.12, that puts it down -246.95 from that peak though still a striking 5.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.77. The company’s market capitalization is $371.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 356.83K shares over the past three months.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. LOVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $25.11 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.68%, and it has moved by -30.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.77%. The short interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is 2.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.33, which implies an increase of 65.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, LOVE is trading at a discount of -298.25% off the target high and -79.21% off the low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Lovesac Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares have gone down -43.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.63% against -14.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.10% this quarter and then jump 170.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126.06 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $142.46 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.10%. While earnings are projected to return 197.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 12 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders own 8.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.18%, with the float percentage being 112.95%. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.52 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $82.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.18 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $63.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 5.09% of the stock, which is worth about $33.73 million.