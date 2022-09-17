We Just Learned Something New About Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) This Week With Its -11.09% Loss

During the last session, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.37% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the API share is $29.75, that puts it down -641.9 from that peak though still a striking 7.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.71. The company’s market capitalization is $450.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 675.25K shares over the past three months.

Agora Inc. (API) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. API has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Agora Inc. (API) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $4.01 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.09%, and it has moved by -7.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.24%. The short interest in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is 5.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.73, which implies an increase of 58.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $14.80 respectively. As a result, API is trading at a discount of -269.08% off the target high and -49.63% off the low.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agora Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agora Inc. (API) shares have gone down -59.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.24% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.08 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 72.60% in 2022.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Agora Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.56%, with the float percentage being 56.64%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.19 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $81.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.39 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $43.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agora Inc. (API) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $8.97 million.