Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Has Dropped -35.76% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. The 52-week high for the VUZI share is $16.20, that puts it down -113.16 from that peak though still a striking 48.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.88. The company’s market capitalization is $493.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 984.97K shares over the past three months.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) The stock remained unchanged trading to $7.60 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.68%, and it has moved by -18.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.76%. The short interest in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is 16.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.03 day(s) to cover.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vuzix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares have gone up 14.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.55% against -8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.99 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.92 million and $3.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.80%. While earnings are projected to return -25.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Vuzix Corporation insiders own 7.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.67%, with the float percentage being 51.41%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.36 million shares (or 11.56% of all shares), a total value of $52.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $28.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF owns about 4.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.03 million, or about 4.76% of the stock, which is worth about $21.53 million.