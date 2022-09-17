Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB):The Stock Was Up 29.43 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.42% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the VORB share is $11.28, that puts it down -207.36 from that peak though still a striking 29.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 359.39K shares over the past three months.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. VORB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) registered a -3.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.42% in intraday trading to $3.67 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.38%, and it has moved by -8.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.93%. The short interest in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 69.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VORB is trading at a discount of -226.98% off the target high and -226.98% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -29.30% in 2022.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. insiders own 80.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.64%, with the float percentage being 94.71%. Cooperman, Leon G. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $4.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.39 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value.