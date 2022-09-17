Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -61.86% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the RBOT share is $15.79, that puts it down -289.88 from that peak though still a striking 30.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $479.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 313.99K shares over the past three months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $4.05 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.74%, and it has moved by -7.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.51%. The short interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) is 2.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.56 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vicarious Surgical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares have gone down -27.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -87.88% against -2.80.

While earnings are projected to return -170.80% in 2022.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Vicarious Surgical Inc. insiders own 38.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.20%, with the float percentage being 56.93%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.96 million shares (or 20.66% of all shares), a total value of $106.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 2.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $3.15 million.