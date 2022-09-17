Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Is Decrease -56.30%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the VSTM share is $3.58, that puts it down -203.39 from that peak though still a striking 15.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $213.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VSTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.84%, and it has moved by -9.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.30%. The short interest in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is 4.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 79.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, VSTM is trading at a discount of -577.97% off the target high and -323.73% off the low.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verastem Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares have gone down -11.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.32% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then jump 15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.20%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.74% per annum.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Verastem Inc. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.08%, with the float percentage being 64.71%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.99 million shares (or 14.48% of all shares), a total value of $38.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.97 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 10.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $28.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.34 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $3.88 million.