ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Is Likely To Grow By 81.0% Or More

During the last session, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.18% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the THMO share is $2.34, that puts it down -1131.58 from that peak though still a striking 52.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $5.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.21 million shares over the past three months.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) registered a -9.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.18% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.50%, and it has moved by -22.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.70%. The short interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is 0.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 81.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, THMO is trading at a discount of -426.32% off the target high and -426.32% off the low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) shares have gone down -72.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.67% against 1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 153.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.66 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.8 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.66 million and $2.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then jump by 163.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.60%. While earnings are projected to return 63.00% in 2022.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.89%, with the float percentage being 0.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 84296.0 shares (or 0.66% of all shares), a total value of $57321.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67135.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45651.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 77065.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52404.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31919.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $11714.0.