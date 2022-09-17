The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VLNS) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.28% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the VLNS share is $6.51, that puts it down -713.75 from that peak though still a striking 27.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $83.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 109.45K shares over the past three months.

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VLNS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) trade information

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS) registered a -7.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.28% in intraday trading to $0.80 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.18%, and it has moved by -33.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.45%. The short interest in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies an increase of 64.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, VLNS is trading at a discount of -400.0% off the target high and -50.0% off the low.

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Valens Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS) shares have gone down -66.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -132.86% against 2.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.73 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.31 million by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.50%. While earnings are projected to return -81.70% in 2022.

VLNS Dividends

The Valens Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)’s Major holders

The Valens Company Inc. insiders own 12.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.35%, with the float percentage being 17.52%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.29 million shares (or 6.56% of all shares), a total value of $9.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 5.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.