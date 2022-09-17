The Time Is Right To Purchase Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO)

During the last session, Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.05. The 52-week high for the VAPO share is $28.73, that puts it down -1301.46 from that peak though still a striking 27.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $51.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 259.57K shares over the past three months.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VAPO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) trade information

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)The stock remained unchanged trading to $2.05 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by 17.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.43%. The short interest in Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vapotherm Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) shares have gone down -86.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.58% against 2.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.90% this quarter and then drop -46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.35 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.37 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.62 million and $38.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.00% and then drop by -49.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.70%. While earnings are projected to return -6.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.60% per annum.

VAPO Dividends

Vapotherm Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s Major holders

Vapotherm Inc. insiders own 10.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.41%, with the float percentage being 86.52%. Prescott General Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 9.63% of all shares), a total value of $35.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 7.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Artisan Small Cap Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $9.87 million.