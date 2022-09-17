The Time Is Right To Purchase Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO)

During the last session, Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.65% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the MIRO share is $9.79, that puts it down -140.54 from that peak though still a striking 50.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $87.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 38.94K shares over the past three months.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MIRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) trade information

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) registered a -6.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.65% in intraday trading to $4.07 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.26%, and it has moved by 43.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.48%. The short interest in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 72.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, MIRO is trading at a discount of -440.54% off the target high and -96.56% off the low.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Miromatrix Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) shares have gone up 80.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.38% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.00% this quarter and then drop -96.00% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9k and $10k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -120.20% in 2022.

MIRO Dividends

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)’s Major holders

Miromatrix Medical Inc. insiders own 22.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.98%, with the float percentage being 19.33%. Gagnon Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.85 million shares (or 4.10% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.59 million shares, is of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32570.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.