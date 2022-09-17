The Time Is Right To Purchase Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI)

During the last session, Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.50% or -$2.87. The 52-week high for the IPI share is $121.72, that puts it down -194.65 from that peak though still a striking 32.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.96. The company’s market capitalization is $612.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 388.79K shares over the past three months.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) trade information

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) registered a -6.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.50% in intraday trading to $41.31 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.96%, and it has moved by -6.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.59%. The short interest in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intrepid Potash Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) shares have gone down -37.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 426.38% against -55.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 261.80% this quarter and then jump 305.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $88.58 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.12 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 992.70% in 2022.

IPI Dividends

Intrepid Potash Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s Major holders

Intrepid Potash Inc. insiders own 34.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.56%, with the float percentage being 86.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.88 million shares (or 6.48% of all shares), a total value of $72.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 4.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $54.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $23.88 million.