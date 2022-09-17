The Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) Stock Dropped -21.21% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.25% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the PSNL share is $23.04, that puts it down -552.69 from that peak though still a striking 14.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.02. The company’s market capitalization is $152.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 552.66K shares over the past three months.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PSNL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) registered a -9.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.25% in intraday trading to $3.53 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.92%, and it has moved by -21.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.32%. The short interest in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Personalis Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Personalis Inc. (PSNL) shares have gone down -58.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.44% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -85.30% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.5 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.31 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -23.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -12.30% per annum.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Personalis Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.87%, with the float percentage being 91.32%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.35 million shares (or 11.77% of all shares), a total value of $18.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 3.46% of the stock, which is worth about $12.88 million.