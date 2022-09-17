The Future Belongs To Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -28.89% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the SNTI share is $10.35, that puts it down -546.88 from that peak though still a striking 0.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $63.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 96410.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) registered a -28.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -28.89% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.44%, and it has moved by -17.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.97%. The short interest in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Senti Biosciences Inc. insiders own 31.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.63%, with the float percentage being 88.27%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $23.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $7.43 million.