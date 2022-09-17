The Current Price For Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.07% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the BBW share is $23.50, that puts it down -72.04 from that peak though still a striking 8.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.47. The company’s market capitalization is $198.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 365.40K shares over the past three months.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BBW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) registered a -4.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.07% in intraday trading to $13.66 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.80%, and it has moved by -27.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.96%. The short interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) is 1.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.00, which implies an increase of 58.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, BBW is trading at a discount of -141.58% off the target high and -141.58% off the low.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) shares have gone down -25.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.46% against -3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.70% this quarter and then jump 2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.67 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.62 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.90%. While earnings are projected to return 290.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

BBW Dividends

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. insiders own 11.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.41%, with the float percentage being 83.65%. Cannell Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.67 million shares (or 10.72% of all shares), a total value of $30.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.01 million shares, is of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $5.29 million.