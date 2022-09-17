The Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Stock Dropped -20.97% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the AKTS share is $10.75, that puts it down -188.2 from that peak though still a striking 12.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $232.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.16K shares over the past three months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $3.73 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.80%, and it has moved by -20.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.81%. The short interest in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 5.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.19 day(s) to cover.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akoustis Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) shares have gone down -38.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.83% against -12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.40% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 146.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.18 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.77 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.16 million and $2.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 186.50% and then jump by 286.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.20%. While earnings are projected to return 5.20% in 2022.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Akoustis Technologies Inc. insiders own 4.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.70%, with the float percentage being 57.11%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) shares are Blackrock Inc. and Elemental Capital Partners LLC. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Inc. owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 4.57% of the stock, which is worth about $16.61 million.