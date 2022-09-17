Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Shares Have Been Down About -86.73% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.91% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SYTA share is $9.68, that puts it down -1875.51 from that peak though still a striking -8.16% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $7.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 551.05K shares over the past three months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) registered a -8.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.91% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.44%, and it has moved by -37.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.85%. The short interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 0.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 83.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SYTA is trading at a discount of -512.24% off the target high and -512.24% off the low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Siyata Mobile Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) shares have gone down -59.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.60% against -26.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.63 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 46.80% in 2022.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Siyata Mobile Inc. insiders own 4.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.87%, with the float percentage being 14.55%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 4.30% of all shares), a total value of $0.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54024.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $67530.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19350.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21865.0 market value.