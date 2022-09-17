Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Shares Have Been Down About -73.65% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34. The 52-week high for the SIOX share is $2.65, that puts it down -679.41 from that peak though still a striking 32.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $24.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 291.05K shares over the past three months.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SIOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)The stock remained unchanged trading to $0.34 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.29%, and it has moved by -3.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.83%. The short interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 88.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SIOX is trading at a discount of -782.35% off the target high and -782.35% off the low.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.80% this quarter and then jump 34.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.70%. While earnings are projected to return -58.00% in 2022.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders