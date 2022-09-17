Should AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Revive After A -139.6% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.29% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the AIKI share is $16.58, that puts it down -139.6 from that peak though still a striking 37.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.30. The company’s market capitalization is $33.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 87.94K shares over the past three months.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AIKI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) registered a 8.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.29% in intraday trading to $6.92 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.69%, and it has moved by 13.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.16%. The short interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is 45290.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 80.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, AIKI is trading at a discount of -420.23% off the target high and -420.23% off the low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AIkido Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) shares have gone down -3.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -161.44% against 1.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 80.20% in 2022.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

AIkido Pharma Inc. insiders own 4.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.87%, with the float percentage being 9.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75261.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 million.