Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.25% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the STTK share is $21.42, that puts it down -633.56 from that peak though still a striking 11.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $121.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79190.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 163.88K shares over the past three months.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. STTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) registered a -11.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.25% in intraday trading to $2.92 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.03%, and it has moved by -19.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.40%. The short interest in Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.80, which implies an increase of 84.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, STTK is trading at a discount of -858.9% off the target high and -310.96% off the low.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shattuck Labs Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) shares have gone down -41.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -143.93% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.40% this quarter and then drop -46.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -22.10% in 2022.

STTK Dividends

Shattuck Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders

Shattuck Labs Inc. insiders own 13.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.81%, with the float percentage being 65.95%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.35 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $27.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 13.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $3.33 million.