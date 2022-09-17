Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB): Is It Possible To Be Up 45.49% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.74% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the RLYB share is $21.00, that puts it down -51.3 from that peak though still a striking 57.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.90. The company’s market capitalization is $509.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 87570.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 52.72K shares over the past three months.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) registered a 2.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.74% in intraday trading to $13.88 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.76%, and it has moved by 10.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.58%. The short interest in Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.12 day(s) to cover.

Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rallybio Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) shares have gone up 61.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.39% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.90% this quarter and then drop -35.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 81.50% in 2022.

RLYB Dividends

Rallybio Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s Major holders

Rallybio Corporation insiders own 7.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.18%, with the float percentage being 92.07%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.19 million shares (or 13.06% of all shares), a total value of $29.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.98 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 12.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rallybio Corporation (RLYB) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Tekla Healthcare Investors. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $6.68 million.