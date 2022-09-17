Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.83% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the QNCX share is $98.50, that puts it down -6466.67 from that peak though still a striking -6.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $51.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 342.13K shares over the past three months.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) registered a -6.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.83% in intraday trading to $1.50 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.28%, and it has moved by -26.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.34%.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quince Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) shares have gone down -75.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.61% against 1.00.

While earnings are projected to return -14.90% in 2022.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders

Quince Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 24.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.47%, with the float percentage being 53.60%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.08 million shares (or 13.53% of all shares), a total value of $25.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.49 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $3.23 million.