Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -62.77% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.56% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the QSI share is $9.36, that puts it down -219.45 from that peak though still a striking 24.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $386.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 962.19K shares over the past three months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. QSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) registered a -4.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.56% in intraday trading to $2.93 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.21%, and it has moved by -23.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.93%. The short interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 5.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 58.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, QSI is trading at a discount of -138.91% off the target high and -138.91% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 82.50% in 2022.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders own 28.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.08%, with the float percentage being 51.94%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.87 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $32.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.78 million shares, is of Glenview Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 4.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 11.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.34 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $10.95 million.