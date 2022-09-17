PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.36% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the PYPD share is $8.57, that puts it down -591.13 from that peak though still a striking 14.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $15.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 881.38K shares over the past three months.

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PYPD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) trade information

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) registered a -2.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.36% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.81%, and it has moved by -80.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.71%. The short interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) is 55640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 5.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.38, which implies an increase of 63.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, PYPD is trading at a discount of -222.58% off the target high and -101.61% off the low.

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PolyPid Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) shares have gone down -77.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.54% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.70% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.00% in 2022.

PYPD Dividends

PolyPid Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s Major holders

PolyPid Ltd. insiders own 21.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.00%, with the float percentage being 20.38%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 1.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of SilverArc Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 88426.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12545.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $67492.0.