P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.90% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the PIII share is $16.73, that puts it down -195.06 from that peak though still a striking 40.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 98710.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 105.52K shares over the past three months.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) registered a -3.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.90% in intraday trading to $5.67 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.34%, and it has moved by 2.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.38%. The short interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) is 3.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 70.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, PIII is trading at a discount of -235.1% off the target high and -235.1% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $178.84 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $209.95 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -17.30% in 2022.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

P3 Health Partners Inc. insiders own 40.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.40%, with the float percentage being 85.30%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.12 million shares (or 24.34% of all shares), a total value of $79.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.2 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and Wanger Advisor Trust-Wanger USA. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Columbia Acorn Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $9.49 million.