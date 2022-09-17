One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY)

During the last session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.63% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SY share is $5.00, that puts it down -488.24 from that peak though still a striking 8.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $95.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 420.63K shares over the past three months.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

So-Young International Inc. (SY) registered a -5.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.63% in intraday trading to $0.85 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.57%, and it has moved by -1.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.93%. The short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 2.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.27, which implies an increase of 91.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.79 and $16.60 respectively. As a result, SY is trading at a discount of -1852.94% off the target high and -698.82% off the low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.48 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then drop by -12.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.10%. While earnings are projected to return -247.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.03% per annum.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders own 50.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.72%, with the float percentage being 125.42%. Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 17.26% of all shares), a total value of $30.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.42 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95071.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83482.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.