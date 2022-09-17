One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA)

During the last session, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FOA share is $5.99, that puts it down -296.69 from that peak though still a striking 20.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $82.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 293.07K shares over the past three months.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. FOA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) trade information

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.58% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.63%, and it has moved by -6.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.62%. The short interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.06, which implies an increase of 50.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, FOA is trading at a discount of -198.01% off the target high and -15.89% off the low.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $323.25 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $346.69 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.30%. While earnings are projected to return -129.20% in 2022.

FOA Dividends

Finance Of America Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s Major holders

Finance Of America Companies Inc. insiders own 16.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.35%, with the float percentage being 78.99%. Cooperman, Leon G. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $20.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.6 million shares, is of EMS Capital LP’s that is approximately 5.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.64 million.