Now Is The Time To Buy Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV)

During the last session, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.80% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the GWAV share is $19.41, that puts it down -658.2 from that peak though still a striking -10.16% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $26.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 276.50K shares over the past three months.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) trade information

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) registered a -10.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.80% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.34%, and it has moved by -23.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $720.00, which implies an increase of 99.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $720.00 and $720.00 respectively. As a result, GWAV is trading at a discount of -28025.0% off the target high and -28025.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 101.40% in 2022.

GWAV Dividends

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV)’s Major holders

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. insiders own 76.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.