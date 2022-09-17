Now Is A Good Time To Buy Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER)

During the last session, Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SEER share is $40.88, that puts it down -382.64 from that peak though still a striking 23.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.44. The company’s market capitalization is $517.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.39K shares over the past three months.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Seer Inc. (SEER) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.82% in intraday trading to $8.47 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.05%, and it has moved by -22.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.56%. The short interest in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) is 3.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.92 day(s) to cover.

Seer Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seer Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seer Inc. (SEER) shares have gone down -40.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.91% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then drop -36.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 135.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.01 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -111.40% in 2022.

SEER Dividends

Seer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

Seer Inc. insiders own 5.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.08%, with the float percentage being 95.52%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.71 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $132.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.14 million shares, is of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seer Inc. (SEER) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $17.55 million.