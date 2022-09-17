Now Is A Good Time To Buy Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)

During the last session, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.69% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the IREN share is $28.25, that puts it down -458.3 from that peak though still a striking 42.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $274.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 282.96K shares over the past three months.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IREN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) registered a 12.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.69% in intraday trading to $5.06 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.76%, and it has moved by -4.89% in 30 days. The short interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iris Energy Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iris Energy Limited (IREN) shares have gone down -65.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.17% against 9.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 176.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.66 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.23 million by the end of Dec 2022.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Iris Energy Limited insiders own 18.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.85%, with the float percentage being 20.70%. Platinum Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.74 million shares (or 4.94% of all shares), a total value of $42.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iris Energy Limited (IREN) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $0.72 million.