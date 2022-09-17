Now Is A Good Time To Buy Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE: EVEX)

During the last session, Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.42% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the EVEX share is $11.84, that puts it down -6.67 from that peak though still a striking 52.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 95.12K shares over the past three months.

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) trade information

Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) registered a 4.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.42% in intraday trading to $11.10 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.97%, and it has moved by 58.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.47%. The short interest in Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.34 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 185.50% in 2022.

EVEX Dividends

Eve Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)’s Major holders

Eve Holding Inc. insiders own 92.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.05%, with the float percentage being 94.82%.