Now Is A Good Time To Buy Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ)

During the last session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DOGZ share is $8.98, that puts it down -607.09 from that peak though still a striking 1.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $51.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 348.20K shares over the past three months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $1.27 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.63%, and it has moved by -29.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.95%. The short interest in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20%. While earnings are projected to return 116.80% in 2022.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Dogness (International) Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.96%, with the float percentage being 3.96%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $3.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of SG Americas Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 43059.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78367.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16605.0, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $30221.0.