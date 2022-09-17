Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO)

During the last session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.86% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the CISO share is $50.00, that puts it down -1924.29 from that peak though still a striking 12.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $377.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 338.32K shares over the past three months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) registered a 7.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.86% in intraday trading to $2.47 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.89%, and it has moved by -23.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.39%. The short interest in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) is 1.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -975.50% in 2022.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders own 76.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.86%, with the float percentage being 7.77%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.56 million shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $2.97 million.