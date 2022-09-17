Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) Has Dropped -84.35% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MTCR share is $4.12, that puts it down -740.82 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $21.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 488.90K shares over the past three months.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MTCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.47% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.10%, and it has moved by -0.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.35%. The short interest in Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies an increase of 2.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, MTCR is trading at a discount of -2.04% off the target high and -2.04% off the low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Metacrine Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares have gone down -6.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.93% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.60% this quarter and then jump 58.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.80%. While earnings are projected to return -2.80% in 2022.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Metacrine Inc. insiders own 13.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.89%, with the float percentage being 21.72%. Arch Venture Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 6.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 2.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58362.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $35594.0.