Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) Drops -85.77% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.41% or -$2.94. The 52-week high for the KROS share is $68.29, that puts it down -85.77 from that peak though still a striking 33.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.38. The company’s market capitalization is $925.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 221.16K shares over the past three months.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. KROS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.06.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) trade information

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) registered a -7.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.41% in intraday trading to $36.76 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.67%, and it has moved by -2.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.09%. The short interest in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $94.00, which implies an increase of 60.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, KROS is trading at a discount of -226.44% off the target high and -104.03% off the low.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Keros Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) shares have gone down -32.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.52% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -58.20% this quarter and then drop -28.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 14.30% in 2022.

KROS Dividends

Keros Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s Major holders

Keros Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.96%, with the float percentage being 102.73%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.01 million shares (or 12.51% of all shares), a total value of $163.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $91.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $18.24 million.