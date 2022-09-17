Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL): With The Stock Down -25.19 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -27.03% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the KAL share is $14.78, that puts it down -994.81 from that peak though still a striking -25.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $37.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 246.62K shares over the past three months.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) registered a -27.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -27.03% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -39.19%, and it has moved by -53.61% in 30 days. The short interest in Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 73.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, KAL is trading at a discount of -270.37% off the target high and -270.37% off the low.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Kalera Public Limited Company insiders own 19.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.38%, with the float percentage being 102.85%. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11899.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $70204.0 in shares.