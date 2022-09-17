Is Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -13.15% YTD?

During the last session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.36% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the TERN share is $11.98, that puts it down -95.11 from that peak though still a striking 76.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $155.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 382.32K shares over the past three months.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TERN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) registered a -4.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.36% in intraday trading to $6.14 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.51%, and it has moved by 32.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.03%. The short interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) is 73760.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies a decrease of -22.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, TERN is trading at a premium of 2.28% off the target high and 34.85% off the low.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares have gone up 103.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.98% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -37.20% this quarter and then drop -29.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -71.00% in 2022.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.04%, with the float percentage being 99.59%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $11.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.68 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.