Is Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) On Track To Post A -136.08% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.99% or -$1.43. The 52-week high for the PLRX share is $24.81, that puts it down -10.51 from that peak though still a striking 82.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) trade information

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) registered a -5.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.99% in intraday trading to $22.45 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.99%, and it has moved by 13.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.16%. The short interest in Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.11, which implies an increase of 47.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, PLRX is trading at a discount of -136.08% off the target high and -46.99% off the low.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pliant Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) shares have gone up 180.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.07% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.60% this quarter and then drop -8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.57 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.79 million and $2.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.90% and then drop by -33.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -39.40% in 2022.

PLRX Dividends

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s Major holders

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.01%, with the float percentage being 97.77%. TRV GP III, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.84 million shares (or 16.14% of all shares), a total value of $40.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.08 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $5.04 million.