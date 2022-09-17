Is Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (AMEX: PLG) -3.51% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the PLG share is $3.19, that puts it down -93.33 from that peak though still a striking 27.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $153.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 340.96K shares over the past three months.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $1.65 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.51%, and it has moved by 13.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.63%. The short interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) is 2.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.42 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.10%. While earnings are projected to return -56.80% in 2022.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. insiders own 25.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.53%, with the float percentage being 19.43%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.07 million shares (or 9.16% of all shares), a total value of $19.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of CQS (US), LLC’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 6.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $5.97 million.