Is LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.02% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the LVOX share is $7.06, that puts it down -189.34 from that peak though still a striking 42.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $236.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 143.21K shares over the past three months.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LVOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) trade information

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) registered a 14.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.02% in intraday trading to $2.44 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.96%, and it has moved by -1.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.09%. The short interest in LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.65, which implies an increase of 33.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, LVOX is trading at a discount of -207.38% off the target high and 18.03% off the low.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LiveVox Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) shares have gone down -26.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.22% against -6.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.76 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.41 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -133.30% in 2022.

LVOX Dividends

LiveVox Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s Major holders

LiveVox Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.98%, with the float percentage being 94.16%. Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 72.05 million shares (or 73.34% of all shares), a total value of $217.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.86 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I owns about 3.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.08 million.